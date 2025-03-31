Reid was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reid was one of five players ejected from Sunday's game that stemmed from a brawl that started when he took exception to being fouled by Ron Holland on a drive to the basket. After the dust settled, Reid and Holland were joined by Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser and Donte DiVincenzo in being removed for the rest of Sunday's contest. Reid will end the night with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes.
