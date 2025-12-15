Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Posts double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of Sunday's 117-103 win over the Kings.
Rudy Gobert left this game early for personal reasons, so the Timberwolves leaned on Reid to close this one out and he didn't disappoint. Reid has been on a heater for Minnesota lately, posting averages of 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.7 three-pointers over his last six outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Dishes season-high seven assists•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Woeful shooting display off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Just misses double-double Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Productive stretch continues•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Goes for 15 and seven boards•