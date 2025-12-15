Reid produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of Sunday's 117-103 win over the Kings.

Rudy Gobert left this game early for personal reasons, so the Timberwolves leaned on Reid to close this one out and he didn't disappoint. Reid has been on a heater for Minnesota lately, posting averages of 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.7 three-pointers over his last six outings.