Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Dillingham was a late addition to the injury report Saturday but will shed his questionable tag due to an illness. However, the second-year point guard did not see the court in any of the Timberwolves' last three games and is not guaranteed meaningful playing time against Brooklyn.
