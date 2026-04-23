Dillingham recently underwent successful minor surgery to have a ganglion cyst removed from his right wrist, the Bulls announced Wednesday.

A timetable was not provided, but this is highly unlikely to impact his status for training camp in September. After his mid-season trade to Chicago, Dillingham made 30 regular-season appearances with 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.