The Hornets acquired Dillingham (wrist) from the Bulls on Saturday in exchange for Buddy Hield and cash, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Dillingham, the 2024 No. 8 overall pick, has appeared in 114 regular-season games for the Timberwolves and Bulls throughout his career, averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 13.0 minutes per contest. It's unknown what kind of role he will have in Charlotte, though it may not be a meaningful one, considering the Hornets have plenty of backcourt depth. Dillingham had minor surgery in April to remove a ganglion cyst but is expected to be ready to go to begin the 2026-27 campaign.