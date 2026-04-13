Dillingham notched 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to the Mavericks.

Dillingham closed out the season with several encouraging totals. The second-year guard seems to have found a better place to land after failing to catch on with the Timberwolves, but his spot on the depth chart caps his future fantasy potential. The Bulls would have to clear out the guard position in the offseason to increase Dillingham's court time, and that's a distinct possibility given Collin Sexton's contract status.