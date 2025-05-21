Dillingham played the final 2:01 of Tuesday's 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, missing his only field-goal attempt and recording an assist.

The rookie first-round pick had missed the Timberwolves' entire first-round series against the Lakers as well as Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals series versus the Warriors due to a sprained right ankle, but he was cleared to play ahead of Game 3. With the Timberwolves escaping with narrow wins in each of the final three contests of the series with Golden State, Dillingham didn't crack the rotation, but he was able to make his postseason debut Tuesday at the tail end of a blowout. Dillingham will likely remain outside of head coach Chris Finch's rotation for the duration of Minnesota's playoff run.