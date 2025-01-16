The Timberwolves recalled Dillingham from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.
Dillingham hasn't played for Minnesota since Dec. 23 due to a right ankle sprain, but he's healthy again after making a 25-minute appearance for Iowa on Monday. The rookie guard is back with the parent club but may not be included in the rotation in Friday's game against the Knicks.
