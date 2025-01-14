Dillingham (ankle) posted 22 points (9-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during the Iowa Wolves' 128-114 G League loss to the Rip City Remix on Monday.

Dillingham was assigned to the G League on Sunday as the final stage of his rehab following a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, which had sidelined the rookie guard since Dec. 23. While his counting stats were strong against Rip City, Dillingham struggled from deep and committed six turnovers. However, he was Iowa's only starter with a positive point differential. It's unclear what his next step will be, but given the Timberwolves recently benched veteran point guard Mike Conley in favor of Donte DiVincenzo, Dillingham may have a chance to carve out a consistent NBA role moving forward if he can prove he's back to 100 percent.