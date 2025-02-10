Dillingham is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Dillingham got the start Saturday against the Trail Blazers and finished with eight points and six assists across 24 minutes while shooting 4-for-12 from the field. The rookie has played double-digit minutes in each of his last nine outings regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, however, so he should continue to see a decent workload in a depleted Timberwolves backcourt that's missing Mike Conley (finger) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe).