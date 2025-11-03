Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Wearing face mask
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham (face) will be wearing a face mask in Monday's game against the Nets.
Dillingham will not miss any time after sustaining a nose injury against the Lakers on Oct. 29, but he will wear a mask as a precaution. In four appearances this season, he is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists, 0.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Solid showing off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Good to go Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Won't go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Excluded from rotation in opener•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Headed to bench•