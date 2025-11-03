default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dillingham (face) will be wearing a face mask in Monday's game against the Nets.

Dillingham will not miss any time after sustaining a nose injury against the Lakers on Oct. 29, but he will wear a mask as a precaution. In four appearances this season, he is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists, 0.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

More News