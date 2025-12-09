Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Suns, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The veteran center was ejected with 7:59 remaining in the third after elbowing Mark Williams in the ribs while he was airborne. Gobert will finish with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes. Naz Reid should see the majority of the center minutes the rest of the way, while Joan Beringer could enter the rotation.