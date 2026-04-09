Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Gobert will sit for a second straight game for rest purposes. Naz Reid should again see an increased role in Gobert's absence. His next chance to take the court will arrive in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans.
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