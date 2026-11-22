Gobert accumulated seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-95 victory over the Grizzlies.

Gobert started to turn things around Saturday, blocking at least three shots for just the second time this season. It's been a rough season for anyone rostering the veteran big man, with Gobert averaging 7.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the line. However, it does appear as though his role is safe, which does provide fantasy managers with a relatively safe floor, assuming blocks and rebounds are high on the priority list.