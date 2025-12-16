Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said Gobert (personal) will return to action Wednesday against the Grizzlies, according to Wolves Lead.
Gobert left Sunday's game against the Kings after 20 minutes for personal reasons, but he'll be back Wednesday with no word of any limitations. Before leaving Sunday's game, he was well on his way to a strong line with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 20 minutes.
