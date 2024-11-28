Walker contributed two points (1-5 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to Indiana.

Walker spent time as the backup center, playing behind the returning Deandre Ayton. With the Trail Blazers very limited when it comes to frontcourt depth, it was Walker who played over Duop Reath whom many saw as the logical backup choice. It is unclear whether this may have been a matchup-based decision, meaning Reath could very well be back in the rotation against the Kings on Friday.