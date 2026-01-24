Grant notched eight points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 110-98 loss to the Raptors.

Grant struggled from the field, resulting in one of his poorer performances so far this season. On a positive note, Grant was able to suit up for both games of a back-to-back set, an encouraging sign for anyone rostering him. Through his 30 games played, Grant has averaged 19.2 points and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 120 in standard formats.