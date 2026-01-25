Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Williams has missed two of Portland's last three games while managing a left knee injury but could be available for Monday's contest against the team that selected him in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. If Williams is unable to play, then Yang Hansen would serve as the top backup big man behind Donovan Clingan.
