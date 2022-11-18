Sharpe accumulated 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to Brooklyn.

Sharpe set a new season-high in scoring on a strong shooting night from the field. He's looked confident from downtown over his last two games, knocking down six of eight attempts. Sharpe typically doesn't add much value outside of the scoring department, however, as he's averaging 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.3 steals over eight contests in November.