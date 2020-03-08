Trevor Lacey: Goes for 16 points
Lacey registered 16 points (5-7 FT, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-122 win over Capitol City.
Lacey got the start due to Frank Mason' unavailability, and he made the most of the opportunity. He has been coming off the bench during most of the season and while this 16-point effort was a very good performance, this is probably an outlier and not a realistic expectation moving forward. After all, he averages just 5.3 points per game in nine starts in 2019/20.
