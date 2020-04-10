Ty-Shon Alexander: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Alexander has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.

Though Alexander is outside of the ESPN Top-100 and just finished his junior campaign with Creighton, he is expected to remain in the draft by hiring an agent. In 2019-20, he was named to the All-Big East First team with averages of 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes. While it seems unlikely that he'll be drafted, he could certainly get looks from teams for summer league considering he shot 39.9 percent from distance on 6.5 attempts per contest.