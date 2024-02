Wiggins notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 140-137 win over the Jazz.

Thursday's win over Utah marked Wiggins' sixth straight game scoring double-digit points. However, the 28-year-old forward registered more turnovers (three) than assists (two). After greatly improving his outside shot in his last three years in Golden State, Wiggins is shooting just 34.2 percent from three in 2023-24.