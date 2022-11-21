Wiggins (rest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer reports.

The Warriors have already announced that they'll hold Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of action, but there's a chance both Wiggins and Kevin Looney could be active on the second night of a back-to-back. Thus far this season, Wiggins has only missed one game. Ironically, it came against the Pelicans back on Nov. 4 on the second leg of a back-to-back. Look for confirmation on Wiggins' status closer to tip.