Wiggins won't play for Canada during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Per Smith, the Warriors are actively trying to trade Wiggins to clear up cap room, presumably to acquire Paul George, and they don't want Wiggins to get hurt playing in the Olympics. John Hollinger of The Athletic relays there could also be an already existing injury for Wiggins, but nothing has been reported. Wiggins missed 11 games during the 2023-24 season, including back-to-back absences at the beginning of April due to a sprained ankle.