Green chipped in two points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to Cleveland.

The Warriors are trending in the wrong direction with this being their ninth loss of the month. Green hasn't fared well in December, hitting 37.1 percent from the field with averages of 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers over his last nine outings.