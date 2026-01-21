Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns with low total
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green ended Tuesday's 145-127 loss to the Raptors with six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes.
Green got a night off to rest his ankle but returned to action Tuesday, and he failed to make a dent against an oppressive Toronto frontcourt. Scotte Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili had their way against Green and Quinten Post, who added only 12 points and seven rebounds to the cause.
