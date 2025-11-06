Warriors' Gary Payton: Another underwhelming performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton closed Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Sacramento with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 11 minutes.
Payton's disappointing season continued Wednesday, playing double-digit minutes for just the fourth time. To this point, he has scored a total of 19 points in eight appearances, well below what fantasy managers might want.
