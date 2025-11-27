default-cbs-image
Payton will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Payton received a spot-start for Monday's game against the Jazz in a matchup-based decision, but he'll return to his usual role with the reserves Wednesday evening. Payton is averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists per game this season.

