Warriors' Gary Payton: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Payton received a spot-start for Monday's game against the Jazz in a matchup-based decision, but he'll return to his usual role with the reserves Wednesday evening. Payton is averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Starting Monday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Grabs six boards in win•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Another underwhelming performance•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Adds eight points in loss•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Returning to Golden State•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Barely plays in elimination game•