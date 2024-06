Payton exercised his $9.1 million player option for the 2024-25 season Wednesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reports.

By opting into his option, Payton will now be able to negotiate a possible contract extension with the Warriors. Payton has had some tough luck with injuries in recent seasons, but he's invaluable to the Warriors for his perimeter defense. In 44 appearances last season, Payton averaged 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals.