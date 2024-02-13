Payton posted 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 129-107 win over the Jazz.

After missing 16 consecutive games with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Payton has proven to be a strong two-way presence off the bench in his first two games back from injury. Though the Warriors value him mainly for his defensive versatility, Payton's contributions on the offense end have been more impressive over his last two contests; he's tallied 22 points while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and gathering four assists compared to one turnover. Payton may earn a slight uptick in minutes for his efforts, but since he's a low-usage player whose red-hot shooting shouldn't be viewed as remotely sustainable, he's well off the fantasy radar in other than the deepest of leagues.