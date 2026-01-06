Payton finished with 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to the Clippers.

Payton compiled his solid line with just 15 minutes on the floor. His swift work gave Payton his second-highest scoring total of the season, and he extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games in the narrow loss. He's leapfrogged over Will Richard in the rotation in the past two games, but the rookie projects to see more work than Payton as they try to prop up an aging roster.