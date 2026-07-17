Warriors' Graham Ike: Flirts with double-double

Ike logged 15 points (4-10 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 87-77 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Ike looked much more polished on the offensive end after finishing with six points in his previous showing Tuesday against Memphis. He also had his way at the rim, falling one rebound shy of a double-double while leading Golden State in swats. Ike is on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Warriors and will enter training camp looking to prove he's deserving of a roster spot.