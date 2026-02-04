Santos provided 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-94 loss to the 76ers.

Santos earned a starting nod with Stephen Curry (sidelined), and he finished the game tied with Pat Spencer for the team's highest scoring total. The first unit was anemic without Curry's involvement, illustrating the Warriors' dependence on the All-Star's production. Santos' fantasy value is limited at present, but he'll jump to the forefront if the Warriors get hit with more injuries.