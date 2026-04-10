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Warriors' Gui Santos: Listed as questionable
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1 min read
Santos (pelvis) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Santos is looking to overcome a right pelvic contusion Friday. Pat Spencer and Gary Payton could see increased minutes if Santos is unable to play.
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