Santos is starting Thursday's game against the Mavericks, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Santos didn't see much of a change in his playing time in the team's first game since the Jimmy Butler (knee) injury Tuesday against Toronto, but Santos will move into the first unit Thursday evening. He held his own in his last start Jan. 2 against the Thunder, ending with nine points, eight rebounds and one block in 26 minutes.