Santos posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.

Although Santos missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts, he provided solid secondary support in the defeat. He's rebuilding a streak of starting appearances after briefly hitting the bench, and he's played well during the latest stint, averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three games.