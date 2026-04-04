Warriors' Gui Santos: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos (pelvis) is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
The probable tag suggests that Santos won't have an issue being available and handling his regular workload. The Brazilian forward is averaging 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.
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