Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (ankle) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kuminga is dealing with right ankle soreness but will play through it Thursday. Stephen Curry (quad) and Jimmy Butler (knee) are both unavailable, so Kuminga may carry a higher load offensively than usual.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Puts up 10 points in return•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Good to go Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Goes through 5-on-5 scrimmage•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Assigned to G League•