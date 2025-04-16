Kuminga (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In victory over the Grizzlies.
Kuminga hasn't seen action in two straight games for the Warriors, and it's clear that coach Steve Kerr has other plans for his rotation moving forward. The Warriors used a 10-man rotation Tuesday, so it's not a good sign for Kuminga to be completely left out.
