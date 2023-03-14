Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Suns, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kuminga will be sidelined for the third game in a row due to a right ankle injury. With Kuminga sitting out, Draymond Green is likely to log more playing time at power forward, opening up more minutes at center for Kevon Looney and JaMychal Green in the process. Kuminga's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Clippers.