Kuminga (knees) tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 19 minutes in Saturday's 104-96 win over the Pelicans.

Sidelined for Golden State's previous seven games due to bilateral patellar tendinitis, Kuminga made his return to action and provided an underwhelming line. Kuminga could see his minutes increase once he gets fully reconditioned and could help fill some of the scoring void in the short term while Stephen Curry (quadriceps) is sidelined, but the 23-year-old's overall production will likely be suppressed once the Warriors are at full strength.