Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Kuminga was a late addition to the injury report, and his status for this game will likely be decided closer to tipoff. The 23-year-old forward hasn't seen the court since Dec. 18.
