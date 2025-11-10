Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Quiet again in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga racked up five points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 victory over the Pacers.
Kuminga has now scored less than 10 points in consecutive contests and three of his last four, which is concerning considering Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry missed time in that stretch. Sunday's game can be excused due to the blowout nature of the game that resulted in starters getting pulled early, but Kuminga needs to be more consistent offensively moving forward after starting the season averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first nine games.
