Kuminga was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers after being assessed two technical fouls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga took exception to a no-call in the final seconds of the first half and was ejected. He'll finish with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will come Friday against the Clippers.