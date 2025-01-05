Kuminga will be re-evaluated in three weeks for a right ankle sprain that he suffered during the Warriors' 121-113 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, and Slater relays that the updated injury timeline will keep the fourth-year forward out for at least the next 11 games. It's possible that Kuminga could return before the All-Star week, but that will depend on how he progresses in his recovery. Kyle Anderson, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters are all candidates to see increased playing time for as long as Kuminga is sidelined.