Kuminga won't start in Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Jimmy Butler (pelvis) will return to game action Monday, pushing Kuminga to the second unit. The 22-year-old forward has made two appearances (one start) during the first round, averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.5 minutes per game.