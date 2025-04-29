Kuminga won't start in Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Jimmy Butler (pelvis) will return to game action Monday, pushing Kuminga to the second unit. The 22-year-old forward has made two appearances (one start) during the first round, averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Starting sans Butler•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Makes impact off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Does not play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Flirts with double-double in return•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy for Thursday•