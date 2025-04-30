Kuminga has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rockets due to an illness.

Kuminga is a late scratch Wednesday after not being listed on Golden State's initial injury report, and he can labeled day-to-day going forward. The 2021 first-rounder has been out of the rotation altogether in two of the Warriors' four postseason games, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact for Game 5. That said, Quinten Post's role off the bench does become more solidified with Kuminga sidelined.