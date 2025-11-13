site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't return Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Kuminga will not return to Wednesday's game due to knee soreness.
Kuminga came off the bench Wednesday, and he'll finish with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and one turnover. His next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with the Spurs.
