Moody (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Indiana.

Moody missed the first leg of the club's back-to-back set in Thursday's win over Detroit due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. The 22-year-old should see significant playing time if he suits up, as Stephen Curry (knees), Draymond Green (back), Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) have all been ruled out. Moody has averaged 11.0 points and 1.6 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per contest in his last five outings.