Moody ended with 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 loss to Houston in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Moody scored fewer than eight points in three of the first four games of the first round series against Houston, but the 22-year-old wing popped for 25 points Wednesday and fell one rebound shy of his first double-double of the campaign. Moody's 25 points were his most in a game since April 9, 2023, and marked his third time hitting the 25-point milestone in the NBA. He's averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 22.6 minutes per game this series.